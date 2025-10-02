Flying taxis are set to change the way you travel between Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah

What normally takes two hours on the road could soon take just 15 minutes with flying taxis. These quiet, electric, zero-emission air taxis promise a faster, smoother, and greener way to travel between Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. Passengers will be able to avoid traffic, enjoy a comfortable ride, and reach their destination in a fraction of the usual time, making short trips between the two emirates easier and more convenient than ever.

Flying taxis coming soon

Dubai is aiming to be the first city in the world to launch flying taxis in 2026. Ras Al Khaimah will follow shortly after, with flights expected to start in 2027.

The air taxis will travel at speeds of up to 321kph. They are quiet, electric and produce zero emissions, offering a faster and more convenient way to travel between the two emirates.

First routes and landing spots

Dubai will have vertiports at key locations including Dubai Airport, Marina, the Palm and Dubai Mall. In Ras Al Khaimah, landing points will be at Jebel Jais and near the Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island.

Ticket cost

Flying taxis are expected to cost between Dhs700 to Dhs1100, offering a faster alternative to a long taxi ride. The service is a collaboration between US-based Joby Aviation, UK-based Skyports, and the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority. Joby and Skyports are also working with Dubai’s RTA to get the service off the ground in the city.

Looking ahead

Discussions are already underway to expand flying taxi routes to Sharjah, Ajman and Abu Dhabi. The idea is to make short air travel across the UAE easy and convenient for more people. Each flying taxi carries a pilot and up to four passengers. They’re perfect for quick commutes, short trips and seamless travel across the region.

