The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2026 launched at Emirates Palace, celebrating top restaurants with stars, champagne, and music

Abu Dhabi’s finest chefs traded their kitchens for the glittering halls of Emirates Palace as the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2026 was unveiled. The ceremony marked the city’s fourth edition of the world’s most prestigious restaurant guide. A total of 56 restaurants are in the 2026 selection for the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi. This includes 11 new additions and three Bib Gourmand winners. It was a regal affair from start to finish. Champagne flowed while guests were serenaded by a live performance at the afterparty. At the Emirates Palace ballroom, the capital’s best chefs stood shoulder to shoulder, celebrating another milestone for Abu Dhabi’s dining scene.

Stars that stayed shining

Three restaurants retained their One MICHELIN Star status: Erth, Hakkasan, and Talea by Antonio Guida. Keeping a star is no small task. It demands consistency, precision, and a rare kind of dedication that keeps diners coming back year after year.

New names on the Bib Gourmand list

This year’s Bib Gourmand winners, celebrated for offering exceptional food at great value, include Bua Thai Café on Yas Island, 3Fils Abu Dhabi at Al Bateen Marina, and Goldfish in Marina Mall. Each brings its own charm, from homely Thai lunches to lively Japanese bites.

Eight fresh faces join the Guide

Among the new additions is Antonia, known for its sourdough pizzas by the sea. Cipriani Dolci at Marina Mall offers elegant coffee breaks and indulgent desserts. Villa Mamas brings soulful Khaleeji-inspired cooking to the capital. Strawfire by Ross Shonhan adds drama with open flames and a live DJ. Other newcomers include Taparelle, Novikov Abu Dhabi, Pincode by Kunal Kapur, and Sand & Koal. Each strengthens Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a serious food destination.

Special awards and standout moments

The night also saw MICHELIN honour individual brilliance. Strawfire won for its cocktail craftsmanship, Villa Toscana claimed the Young Chef Award, Ray’s Grill received the Service Award, and 3Fils Abu Dhabi was named Opening of the Year.

As MICHELIN’s International Director Gwendal Poullennec put it, Abu Dhabi is no longer just a cultural capital. It is a global food destination, a city where creativity meets hospitality and every meal tells a story.

Four editions in, the city’s food scene has never looked so polished, or so full of promise.