CamelPhat and more have been announced to ring in the new year at Ushuaïa Dubai

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour has announced its latest act and it’s for New Year’s Eve 2025. On Wednesday, 31 December, CamelPhat, Mahmut Orhan, Birds of Mind, and Andrea Oliva have all been announced to ring in the new year.

The full lineup is pretty impressive, each act bringing different spins on house and techno music.

This will be CamelPhat’s debut at the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, bringing their signature chunky house sound to one of the city’s biggest New Year’s celebrations. The Grammy-nominated duo, behind global anthem Cola, have headlined some of the world’s most iconic stages – from Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza to The Sphere in Las Vegas, Time Warp, and Afterlife – blending underground spirit with mainstage energy.

With chart-topping releases like The Sign (with Anyma), alongside a total of one billion streams across all platforms, and their acclaimed album Spiritual Milk, the English DJ duo of CamelPhat, otherwise known as Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala, continue to push the boundaries of house music through their label When Stars Align, shaping a sound that’s as emotional as it is electrifying.

Joining CamelPhat is Turkish producer and DJ Mahmut Orhan, who brings his fresh fusion of soulful deep house, groovy indie dance, and worldly elements drawn from his own cultural experiences to Ushuaïa Dubai this New Year. With his breakout hit Feel (feat. Sena Sener) amassing over 260 million combined streams and topping charts across the globe, Orhan has firmly established himself among today’s most promising dance music artists.

Andrea Oliva returns after an explosive debut at the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience for ANTS in April 2025. The Swiss selector is one of the most respected names in tech house, known for his masterful DJ style and infectious original productions, including Welcome to the Jungle and Resonance.

Finally, French duo Birds of Mind will showcase their immersive soundscapes, blending house, tech house, and deep house in an unparalleled dancefloor-focused journey.

Calvin Harris and David Guetta have also been announced to perform at Ushuaïa Dubai over the next few months.

Tickets are available now at ushuaiadubai.com