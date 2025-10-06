Huge news, David Guetta is coming to Dubai

Get ready, Dubai, the king of EDM is coming to town. French superstar David Guetta is set to perform at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour this December 19, and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest nights of the year. Known for his high-energy sets, global chart-toppers, and festival-level production, Guetta’s arrival at the city’s hottest new stage will mark a major moment for Dubai’s nightlife scene.

Fans can expect the full Guetta experience, pulsating beats, dazzling lights, and that unmistakable Ibiza-style atmosphere that Ushuaïa is famous for. The open-air venue, which has quickly made its mark since opening at Dubai Harbour, is the perfect setting for a show of this scale. With the city skyline on one side and the Arabian Gulf on the other, expect a night of epic visuals and pure dance-floor energy.

This is the first time that Guetta is coming to Ushuaïa Dubai. From anthems like Titanium, When Love Takes Over, and I’m Good (Blue) to his more recent hits that dominate clubs and festivals worldwide, Guetta’s track record speaks for itself. And if his past performances are anything to go by, expect surprises, remixes, and maybe even a few special guests.

This show also signals a massive winter season for Ushuaïa Dubai, which continues to bring world-class names to its stage. Calvin Harris has been announced for November and Monolink, Ben Böhmer, and Mind Against are also set to perform in December. Tickets are expected to sell fast, they’re on sale from October 9.

So, round up your crew, get those outfits ready, and prepare to dance under the stars, because when David Guetta takes over Ushuaïa Dubai this December, it’s going to be nothing short of legendary.