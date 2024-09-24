Spending Christmas in Dubai? Add this to your festive bucket list…

Aura Skypool is the sky-high home of dreamy pool days, night swims and fitness classes, offering unrivalled views of the entire city around the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool.

And this Christmas, Aura Skypool invites guests to get into the festive spirit with a Christmas movie night – screening The Holiday – taking place on Thursday December 12.

The evening begins from 8.30pm, where you’ll be able to toast to silly season with free-flowing bubbles and graze on festive canapes, while admire the views from the Aura Lounge. Guests will then settle in and cosy up under the stars on the Palm View deck at 9.30pm when the movie begins. During the movie, you’ll be able to continue sipping on free-flowing bubbles, and tuck in to a bento box as you revisit all the best scenes from this Christmas classic. And that’s not all, as we’re promised more surprises throughout the night.

It’s priced at Dhs650 per person, and with just 50 seats available, be sure to grab your tickets before they go-ho-ho. You can get your hands on them here: auraskypool.com.

Do note that pool access is not included.

Upcoming Aura events

As well as Aura Skypool’s regular roster of events, Aura will bring back its pool party for a one-off extravaganza on Saturday October 12, with food, drink and fabulous entertainment as you swim and soak up the sun in style. The pool party is staged between 3pm and 8pm, with the brunch inclusions available between 4pm and 8pm. Guests will be served free-flowing premium beverages and pass-around food, there’s a live DJ naturally with a soundtrack building up to a big sundowner crescendo.

It’s priced at Dhs600 for the indoor lounge, but the real magic happens out in the infinity pool of course where the package is Dhs1,000.

Aura Skypool, Level 50, Palm Tower, Thursday December 12, Dhs650. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Images: Provided