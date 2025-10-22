Experience Cosmic Glow 2025 in Al Ain with stargazing, neon art, drumming circles, and adventures for the whole family

Cosmic Glow is back. The second season of Al Ain’s stargazing and creative festival starts this October at Jebel Hafit Desert Park. It promises three nights of astronomy, art, and desert adventure under the stars.

Families and curious explorers can enjoy guided stargazing, glow-in-the-dark art sessions, and a night tour of ancient tombs. Each evening invites guests to slow down, look up, and connect with the night sky.

Happening on October 25, November 1, and November 8, the festival mixes science, culture, and creativity. Experts from the International Astronomy Center lead the stargazing sessions. Meanwhile, guests can try neon silk-screening, glow-in-the-dark painting, or join drumming circles that light up the desert.

As the sun sets, the atmosphere changes. The beats get louder, and the sky glows brighter. Resident DJs spin cosmic tunes while guests in neon outfits shimmer under UV lights, turning the desert into a living galaxy.

For those who crave mystery, the Ancient Tombs Night Tour adds a twist. Led by Emirati cultural specialists, the walk reveals the legends and stories hidden within Hafit’s ancient ruins. Guests can refuel with open-fire BBQs, snacks, and beverages. With only 150 tickets available each evening, the event keeps its intimate charm. Those wanting to stay overnight can book glamping or hotel packages for the full desert experience.

Tickets and add-ons, including t-shirt vouchers and hotel stays, are available on Platinumlist.

Cosmic Glow 2025 is more than a festival. It’s a desert rendezvous with the universe — a chance to make, move, and marvel beneath one of the most beautiful skies in the world.

The details:

Location: Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Pura Eco Retreat, Al Ain

Dates: Saturdays, October 25, November 1 & November 8

Time: 6.30pm to 10pm (doors open 6pm)

Cost: Early bird Dhs168 adults, Dhs120 children under 12 (until Oct 13); Regular Dhs210 adults, Dhs150 children under 12 (excl. VAT)

Contact: Tickets available on Platinumlist