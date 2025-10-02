The chic new hotel and residences will replace Zero Gravity on the plot at the entrance to Dubai Harbour

Dubai’s haute hotel scene is getting a chic new addition… The Dubai Beach EDITION. EDITION Hotels’ second serving of design-led hospitality will debut in 2029, bringing a chic hotel and residences to the entrance of Dubai Harbour, on the edge of JBR.

The Dubai Beach EDITION will rise in the spot where you’ll currently find Zero Gravity beach club, which will be moved to a new location further down JBR Beach.

The property will feature 185 rooms and suites that gaze out over the Arabian Gulf. Each will ooze EDITION’s signature design, innovation and sophistication, making this a chic staycation spot.

The new development will also feature the brand’s first residences in the region, which will be a collection of 165 two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments that will blend modern luxuries with refined elegance. Premium resort amenities and the five-star service those familiar with the EDITION brand will be accustomed to, will also be part of the offering for new homeowners. Prices for the residences have not been given.

The Dubai Beach EDITION is brought to life through a partnership between Marriott International and Shamal Holding.

“With best-in-class design, bespoke experiences, and a bold sense of place, this project will reimagine what modern luxury can be for travellers and residents seeking unique and exceptional experiences in the city,” comments Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

Luxury addresses to look forward to

The Dubai Beach EDITION is the latest in a string of exciting new announcements that will see some huge names bring new hotels to the city. This year we will welcome the world’s tallest hotel when Ciel Dubai Marina opens next month, and a second serving of Mandarin Oriental hospitality excellence when the brand debuts in Downtown.

Further openings in the coming years are planned from globally renowned brands, including Corinthia, Dorchester Collection, Aman and Rosewood.

What: The Dubai Beach EDITION

Where: Dubai Harbour

When: Opens 2029

Visit: @editionhotels

Lead image: Dubai Media Office