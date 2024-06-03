And we’re already dreaming of checking in…

Dubai, get ready to welcome Janu, the chic and more affordable lifestyle brand from the iconic Aman Resorts, debuting in DIFC in 2027.

Translating to ‘soul’ in Sanskrit, Janu will have many similarities to the Aman properties – from the level of service to the exceptional design. Whereas Aman Resorts typically provides a sanctuary for guests, Janu will have a distinctive energy and spirit, encouraging guests to interact, explore, and connect.

Strategically located in Dubai’s upscale financial hub, Janu Dubai will offer 150 rooms, luxury residences, a private members’ club, diverse dining options, bars, and a fitness and wellness centre.

Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa or dreamy garden scenes from their rooms, with balconies featuring private pools and lush greenery. Despite its urban setting, Janu Dubai will blend nature with the city through extensive indoor and outdoor plant life, spacious gardens, and verdant outdoor areas.

Janu’s first hotel opened in Tokyo in March 2024, featuring 122 spacious guest rooms, six restaurants, and one of the city’s largest wellness facilities.

Janu Dubai is part of Aman Resorts’ ambitious Middle East expansion. Aman Hegra in Saudi Arabia, opening in 2025, will offer ultra-luxury accommodations with views of a UNESCO-listed site. Following this, Janu Diriyah will open in 2026, with Janu AlUla and Dubai’s first-ever Aman Hotel on Jumeirah Beach debuting in 2027.

What else is happening in DIFC?

Following the closure of Gate Avenue last summer, construction has began on two exciting new projects coming to the area: Four Seasons Private Residences at DIFC and Immersive Tower by DIFC.

Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at DIFC will comprise four buildings, featuring 50 exclusive residences, two penthouses, as well as ultra-modern office spaces, high-end restaurants, and art galleries all offering panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa. Just over the road – located next to the Burj Daman and opposite ICD Brookfield Place – Immersive Tower will feature “future-forward workspaces”, as well as retail and a three-floor private members’ club. Rising 37 floors high, the Immersive Tower is slated for completion by April 2027 and looks as though it will be connected to the main DIFC area by pedestrian bridge.

Janu Dubai, DIFC, Dubai. Opening 2027. janu.com

Images: Janu/Aman