Dubai’s futuristic underground transport system is one step closer to becoming a reality

The highly anticipated Dubai Loop, first announced by Elon Musk earlier this year, could start operating as soon as next year.

What is the Dubai Loop

The Dubai Loop is a 17km underground transport system designed to move people quickly around the city. Once complete, it will have 11 stations and will be able to carry more than 20,000 passengers per hour.

Underground tunnels will have pods zip through at speeds of up to 160km per hour. The system is being developed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with The Boring Company, founded by Musk. The project was officially revealed in February 2025 during the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

When will it open

According to Khaleej Times, Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, confirmed that motorists and commuters could start using the Dubai Loop by 2026.

How it will work

The Dubai Loop will let passengers travel directly to their destination without stopping at every station along the way. The tunnels will be built using advanced boring technology that allows faster construction at a lower cost compared to traditional tunnelling methods.

The RTA has said that the system will have minimal impact on existing roads and infrastructure, while still providing a major boost to citywide transport efficiency.

Why it matters

Dubai’s roads are among the busiest in the region, and the city’s growing population means traffic is a constant challenge. The Dubai Loop aims to take thousands of cars off the road each day by offering a fast, reliable and weather-proof alternative.

A step towards the future

The Dubai Loop forms part of the emirate’s long-term plan to create a smarter, more sustainable transport network. With Elon Musk’s Boring Company and Dubai’s RTA working together, the city could soon become one of the first in the world to bring this cutting-edge transit concept to life.

