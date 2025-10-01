Need for speed? Meet the law’s latest upgrade

If the newest car addition to Dubai Police, the Audi RS7 made you go ‘ooo’… they’ve now gone and added three luxury patrol vehicles from Mercedes-Benz to its renowned fleet.

Dubai Police announced the addition of the Mercedes SL 55 AMG, the Mercedes GT 63 AMG, and the Mercedes EQS 580 on September 27 during the Tourism Police Department’s celebration of World Tourism Day.

The new vehicles are equipped with the latest sustainable transport systems and artificial intelligence technologies. It includes interactive displays providing drivers with real-time information to ensure professional handling and performance.

In their impressive collection of patrol vehicles, they now have a limited-edition Alfa Romeos, a Mercedes-AMG GT63, a Lamborghini Aventador, Audi RS7 and even a futuristic Tesla Cybertruck (above).

Brigadier Al Hajri praised the long-standing cooperation with Gargash Enterprises, the official Mercedes-Benz dealer, noting that Dubai Police aims, through its luxury patrol fleet, to enhance police presence at key tourist destinations. The spots include the Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Beach Road (JBR), and other prominent areas.

He added that the initiative also reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to continuously upgrading its fleet with the latest vehicles.

He emphasised that the new patrols will not only strengthen the sense of safety across tourist hotspots but will also allow its officers to provide a range of services to the public and visitors, from guidance and information to police assistance, while showcasing Dubai Police’s strong community role.

Mr Thomas Schulz, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Cars, added, “We are proud of this strategic cooperation with Dubai Police and of adding these new vehicles to their luxury fleet. It highlights the depth of partnership between both sides in pioneering sustainable and modern mobility solutions.”

So… seriously… What ya gonna do when they come for you?

@dubaipolicehq

Images: Dubai Media Office