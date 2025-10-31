Find out which routes will be off-limits as thousands of cyclists take over the city for Dubai’s biggest community ride

If it’s not in your calendar yet, make a note – the Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off this November, starting with the Dubai Ride on November 2, 2025. As the city gears up for this iconic event, expect some road closures in Dubai as cyclists take over the streets.

Here are the road closures in Dubai you need to know about

In a post shared by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), these are the roads that will be closed:

Part of Sheikh Zayed Road between Trade Centre Roundabout and Al Hadiqa Road bridge

Lower Financial Centre Street between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road

One-way direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

The traffic closure plan will be activated from 3am to 10am on November 2, 2025.

If you have somewhere you have to be at that hour, don’t worry; RTA shared alternative routes to take:

Upper Financial Centre Street

Zabeel Palace Road

Al Wasl Road

Al Khail Road

Al Asayel Street

Both the closed roads and alternative routes can be viewed on the map in the video shared.

If you don’t want to be late for your plans, it’s best to leave a little bit earlier than you originally planned.

Still want to join the Dubai Ride?

You can still register here and read more about it here.

What is the Dubai Fitness Challenge?

Dubai Fitness Challenge is a popular city-wide movement which this year will run from November 1 to 30 and is encouraging everyone to get moving for 30 minutes a day for 30 days.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge was launched in 2017 by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. And ever since, the challenge has grown year after year. The 2024 edition itself saw 2.7 million people take part, which is more than double the number from the very first edition. Well done, Dubai!

Images: Getty Images and supplied