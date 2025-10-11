If you’re up with the sunrise or simply love a calm start to the day, Dubai has plenty of early morning activities to enjoy

From poolside relaxation to beachfront walks and sky-high breakfasts, here are the best ways to make the most of morning activities in Dubai.

Watch the sunrise from Aura Skypool

 

Start your day on top of the world at Aura Skypool, one of Dubai’s most breathtaking sunrise spots. From 6am, guests can take a dip in the infinity pool while soaking up panoramic views of the city’s skyline. Settle into a comfy daybed or sofa, listen to chilled morning tunes, and watch the sun light up Palm Jumeirah.

Location: Level 50, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: 6am to 9am

Cost: From Dhs225 per person

Contact: (04) 566 2121

Get active at Just Padel on Kite Beach

Image: What’s On Archive

If you’re an early riser who loves a bit of sport, head to Just Padel at Kite Beach. The courts open bright and early at 6am, so you can squeeze in a morning match before your day starts. After your game, grab a coffee and stroll along the sand while the beach is still quiet.

Location: Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim, Dubai

Times: From 6am

Cost: Dhs220 for 45 minutes, Dhs180 for an extra 45 minutes

Contact: (052) 779 6893

Take a morning jog or walk by the beach

Image: What’s On Archive

There’s no better way to start your morning than a peaceful stroll along the water. Dubai’s coastline has some of the most scenic sunrise spots, whether you choose JBR Beach, Kite Beach, or Sunrise Beach. Bring a coffee, walk barefoot in the sand, and enjoy the city before it wakes up.

Locations: JBR Beach, Kite Beach, Sunset Beach

Join a wellness class at Dryp

 

Get your body moving with a wellness class at Dryp, where you can choose from yoga, hot yoga, or Reformer Pilates. It’s a great way to stretch, sweat, and start your morning feeling refreshed. The studio’s modern interiors and motivating instructors make every session worth waking up for.

Location: The Bay Gate Tower, Business Bay, Dubai

Timings: Class timings vary, typically from 6am onwards

Cost: From Dhs120 per class (packages available)

Contact: (04) 589 7777 | dryp.ae

Visit the flowers at Dubai Miracle Garden

DUBAI MIRACLE GARDEN

Image: What’s on Archive

Morning is the best time to explore the colourful Dubai Miracle Garden, before the sun gets too strong. Stroll through millions of flowers arranged in creative displays and larger-than-life sculptures, it’s one of the prettiest spots in the city during winter.

Location: Street 3, Al Barsha South Third, Dubai

Times: From 9am

Cost: Dhs95 for adults, Dhs80 for children (below 12)

Contact: (04) 422 8902

Enjoy breakfast in the clouds at At.mosphere

Image: What’s On Archive

Treat yourself to a luxurious breakfast at At.mosphere, perched on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa. With chic art deco interiors and floor-to-ceiling views, it’s the perfect morning indulgence. The breakfast menu features elegant dishes such as deconstructed Benedict and tonka waffles, served with a side of stunning skyline views.

Location: 122nd Floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Times: 8am to 12pm daily

Cost: Dishes from Dhs200

Contact: (04) 888 3828