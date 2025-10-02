Smart Pass or biometrics will soon replace the SMS OTP when you authorise online payments

Heads up, if you bank with Emirates NBD, the way you approve online payments is changing.

As part of a city-wide phase-out of OTP (one-time password) SMS messages, Emirates NBD will now have customers approve online transactions either via Smart Pass, or using biometrics.

How does it work?

An email sent to Emirates NBD customers and seen by What’s On advises that once you initiate an online payment or transfer, you’ll receive a push notification to take you to the ENBD X app. So be sure to have push notifications enabled for the app, or you’ll need to manually open the app to review your transaction details.

From there, you’ll be asked to verify the transaction, which can either be in the form of UAE Smart Pass, or your biometrics.

Once approved on the app, you’ll need to return to the webpage or app you were shopping on to complete the online transaction.

When will it come in?

From November 1, SMS OTPs will be replaced by push notifications on the ENBD X app for account transactions or transfers of Dhs100 or less. Details on the switch for transactions over Dhs100 weren’t given, but as per the directive from Central Bank, OTP SMS’ must be phased out entirely by March 2026.

Soon after, it will also apply to debit and credit card alerts.

Why now?

Back in July, the UAE Central Bank issued a directive to all banks across the country to phase out OTPs sent via SMS and email, in a move aimed at making digital banking safer, faster and more secure.

Lead image: Unsplash