Things to do in Dubai for midterm to keep the kids entertained? We got you

If you’re trying to keep the kids entertained on Dubai this midterm, there are lots of things to choose from, here is a list of indoor things, outdoor things and all round fun things to do as a family this midterm break.

Illusion City Dubai

Discover original, logic-defying experiences at Illusion City. Walk on walls like Spiderman, crawl out of a TV like Samara, and discover mind-boggling artworks at this interactive, Insta-worthy venue. Located at The Wharf, it’s the perfect post-lunc pitstop to impress and inspire little ones. Children under seven can visit for free (one free child per adult)

Location: Bluewaters

Times: Open daily, Mon to Thursday: 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sun: 10amto 11pm

Cost: Dhs75 (Kids 7-18) Dhs95 (Adults)

Visit House of Hype

House of Hype in Dubai Mall is fun for both adults and kids alike. Think fun technology, 18 immersive rooms and lots of games for everyone to play. The adults can feel a sense of nostalgia in the 90s room while the children decorate walls with paint via technology. Explore the hidden rooms, walk through lights and play with the emoji walls. It’s an entertaining afternoon out.

Location: House of Hype, Dubai Mall

Times: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 12am

Contact: (04) 542 0330 @househype

Go pizza making

Boardwalk, located at Dubai Creek Resort, invites all young chefs to roll up their sleeves and dive into a hands-on pizza-making experience that’s both fun and delicious. Children will receive their very own pizza base, tomato sauce, and an array of fresh toppings to get creative with. Each child will also get a chef’s hat before handing their masterpiece to the Boardwalk culinary team, who will bake it to perfection in the traditional wood-fired oven. To top it all off, kids can enjoy their pizza alongside a scoop of ice cream (vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry) and a soft drink or juice.

Location: Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort

Times: Daily, from 12pm to 11.30pm

Prices: Dhs75 for kids below 12 years

Contact: restaurantreservations@hyatt.com

Experience the brand new Black Bunny amusement park

A brand new attraction opened last week in Al Quoz and the brand originates from India. Designed for the young and the young at heart, Black Bunny is a one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment destination where imagination knows no bounds. The venue is packed with arcade games, neon-lit challenges, and interactive experiences for all ages, soft play for the little ones, an indoor climbing wall, bowling alley and so much more.

Location: Al Quoz 3, Dubai

Times: Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Friday 10am to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 11pm.

Contact: (04) 824 3088, @blackbunny.dxb

Go to the reopening of Global Village

One of the best things to do in Dubai this midterm is Global Village. The Dubai attraction everyone loves is back open on Wednesday and to mark the occasion there’s a big event. Expect a spectacular show featuring fireworks, drones and skydivers as Global Village kicks off another winter of culture, entertainment and fun.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai

Times: Wednesday, October 15, from 6pm

Contact: (04) 362 4114

Visit Ripe Market over the weekend

Ripe Market Dubai is back outside in it’s flagship space at Academy Park this weekend from October 11 and its the perfect place for the full family. Wander around the markets while your little ones do some of the various activities that are on. Visit the petting zoo or experience a pony ride. Either way they’ll be entertained from morning to evening. Then when you’re hungry, take your pick from the many food vendors.

Location: Ripe Market, Academy Park

Times: Weekends, from October 11. Saturday 9am to 9pm, Sunday 9am to 7pm

Contact: @ripemarket

Go to space at Expo City

Alif, Expo City Dubai brings the cosmos closer than ever: no spaceship required. If you are figuring out how to entertain the kids this mid term break, the Alif Galactic Adventure, held in partnership with Lab of Future and hosted in honour of International Space Week, is set to transform Expo City Dubai into a hub of cosmic discovery over two weekends.

For just Dhs50 per person (adults and kids alike), visitors can explore Alif’s immersive exhibition and dive into a constellation of workshops and activities. From launching water-powered rockets into the sky to testing their astronaut skills in a Space Docking Simulator, the programme blends science, creativity, and play into an unforgettable family day out.

Location: Expo City Dubai

Times: October 18 to 19, from 10am to 6pm

Cost: Dhs50 per person

Contact: @expocitydubai

