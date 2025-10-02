There will be three in total in the UAE now

Golf fanatics will enjoy this one. Five Iron Golf has announced it is opening two new venues in the UAE, one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi after the success of it’s launch in the Westin Mina Seyahi – Dubai Marina in September 2024. Five Iron Golf has grown in popularity since opening, creating a fun and relaxed space that blends sport, nightlife and culture under one roof. The tech-driven golf simulators are for everyone, from golf pros to amateurs. Whether you want to just have a night out with the lads, a corporate event, or benefit from a few lessons (there’s no shame in it), Five Iron Golf has so many options. Both of the new venues are due to be opened in early 2026.

Five Iron Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi venue of Five Iron will open at Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island and it’s set to become of the largest Five Iron locations in the world at 24,000 square feet. There will be 12 state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulators, a premium food and beverage programme with menus created by expert chefs, curated cocktails, and craft selections, Callaway Tour Club Fitting and equipment, and a scenic terrace overlooking the waterfront at Yas Bay.

Also read: Rory McIlroy to headline the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Five Iron Dubai, Business Bay

The Business Bay Dubai venue will have five Trackman golf simulators and a dynamic sports bar with augmented reality games, serving the Business Bay and Downtown areas of Dubai. The venue will offer flexible spaces that combine luxury, leisure, and accessibility, making it the perfect place for corporate events and casual gatherings alike.

You can find more information on Five Iron Golf here.

Images: Supplied