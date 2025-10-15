All Economy fares will also include meals from November

Flying flydubai soon? Your in-flight experience is set to get even better, as the airline has just announced that it’s making in-flight entertainment free for Economy passengers.

From November 2025, all passengers will enjoy complimentary in-flight entertainment and meals. The moves are part of a wider strategy from the Dubai-based carrier to elevate the customer experience – no matter where, or what class, they’re flying.

Previously, in-flight entertainment packages were priced from Dhs15 for a smaller selection, or Dhs30 for full access to movies and TV shows as you travelled.

Upgraded in-flight entertainment experience

Passengers travelling on flydubai can now enjoy free access to a huge array of multi-language inflight entertainment experiences designed to suit every age and taste. The system offers more than 1,000 of the latest Hollywood, Bollywood, Arabic and international films, alongside a diverse selection of TV shows from major studios including HBO Max, BBC Kids and Cartoon Network.

Travellers can also explore interactive games, E-magazines, more than 700 music albums and podcast episodes or discover more about their destination through travel guides and real-time flight information.

Meals served on-board

The upgraded dining experience will also allow guests to enjoy complimentary meals, inspired by the destinations that the airline services. Food and beverage offerings will vary depending on the flight route and duration.

An upgraded experience, more destinations to discover

flydubai continues to add more destinations to its growing network, and now takes passengers from its base in DXB to over 135 worldwide destinations. Most recently, the airline added flights to Lasi in Romania, Chișinău in Moldova, and Nairobi in Kenya.

Wherever you’re headed, you can safely put your credit card away onboard, now thanks to meals and entertainment included in your fare.

Happy travelling.

Book via flydubai.com