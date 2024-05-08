The sky’s the limit…

In April 2024, we found out that in the near future, we will be able to get from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in just 30 minutes thanks to flying taxis. However, Dubai and Abu Dhabi aren’t the only cities exploring this new air mobility as Ras Al Khaimah has also just confirmed its plans to introduce air transport to the emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports) which will introduce flying taxis by 2027.

Skyports is the company leading the development of vertiport infrastructure for electric air taxi services. Through the signing of the memorandum, Skyports has now been given the go-ahead to develop a network of vertiports to connect key attractions across Ras Al Khaimah.

The project will integrate the vertiports with RAK’s existing transportation network and will provide fast and convenient zero-emission transport to Ras Al Khaimah’s most popular areas and attractions. This will include Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra and Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak.

RAKTA, RAKTDA and Skyports will collaborate to design, develop, and operate Ras Al Khaimah’s first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi ecosystem.

How long will the journey take? Well, we’ve been told the flying taxis from Al Marjan Island to Jebel Jais in RAK will take just 20 minutes. By car, it takes approximately 70 minutes. That’s a good 50 minutes you’ll be saving where you can spend elsewhere in the city.

H.E Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA stated, “By introducing electric air mobility, we’re not just connecting tourists to our attractions, we’re forging a sustainable path forward for our Emirate. This innovative project aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing accessibility while minimising our environmental impact, following our 2030 strategic plan. Together, we’re shaping a brighter, greener future for Ras Al Khaimah.”

Images: Supplied