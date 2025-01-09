Prepare for take-off: Flying taxis will be in Dubai skies in 2026…

Dubai’s flying taxi system just reached another milestone: The first vertiport, the flying taxi station, has been named Dubai International Vertiport (DXV).

The news, announced on Thursday January 9, came as authorities also approved the design for the first flying taxi station, which has been under construction near Dubai Airport since November 2024.

As per Khaleej Times, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Thursday confirmed it had given the go ahead on the technical design of DXV in line with the newly established UAE Vertiport Regulations.

This green light means that Skyports, who are constructing the vertiport, can continue with the development.

The futuristic-looking facility spans some 3,100 square metres and is the first of four vertiports that will form the initial framework for Dubai’s flying taxis. The new flying taxi station near Dubai Airport will have the capacity to handle 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers per year.

And while flying taxis might feel like a futuristic way to travel the city, it’s set to soon become a reality, with the first flying taxis set to take off in Dubai in the first quarter of 2026. So, that’s just over a year away.

Back in September 2024, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that its first fully electric air taxis would initially operate across four vertiports. Powered by Joby Aviation, you’ll be able to take them between Dubai International Airport (DXB), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and Downtown.

Each flying taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, and will travel at up to 320km/h. That means it could cut your travel time between DXB and Palm Jumeirah from 45 minutes by car to just 10 to 12 minutes.

How much will flying taxis cost?

Well, it’s not going to cost as much as you think, and Joby’s target is to bring the costs to around the same price as an Uber Black per trip. When it is launched, it may be slightly more, but in order to be competitive with regular land taxis, the prices will slowly reduce.

Image: Dubai Media Office