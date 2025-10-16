Get ready to escape reality (literally) when this new escape room opens in Dubai next month

Love an escape room? Game Over is set to open its third and largest UAE venue at Dubai Festival City Mall on November 1, 2025. Game Over is one of the world’s leading escape room entertainment brands, so you know the puzzles will push your brain and your teamwork to the limit.

You may have had a go at Game Over before. They currently have branches at Palm Jumeirah Mall in Dubai and The Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi. And their newest branch is their biggest one yet, featuring 16 themed escape rooms spanning the worlds of fantasy, adventure, horror and mystery.

Each room features intricate puzzles, immersive environments, and storylines that challenge teamwork and problem-solving skills, with highlights including Chocolate Factory, 20,000 Leagues, Space Wars, and more.

Want to scream extra loud? Toymaker, Nightmare Hotels, and The Orphanage include a live actor in the room with you.

And for the first time, visitors can also experience the Cube Challenges Arena – a life-sized arcade-style adventure zone. Here, players face a mix of skill challenges, puzzles and classic arcade games such as Tetris, Floor is Lava and so much more.

The escape rooms can accommodate two to seven players over a 60-minute session, while Cube Challenges are designed for two to four players over a 30-minute session.

Can’t wait to try it out? You can just walk in and pick your challenge, but online booking is recommended. Prices start from Dhs70.

Want more? Game Over & ActiveMe will partner with Fever to launch an all-new dinosaur-themed space before the end of the year. We will be keeping our eyes open for the announcement.

Location: Game Over, Level 2, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City

Opening: November 1

Cost: From Dhs70

Tickets: gameoverdubai.com

Images: Supplied