Paws up! The UAE’s first-ever glowing cat wonderland is coming your way

Love all things Instagrammable? The UAE’s first-ever Glowing Cat Garden is lighting up Festival Land in Ajman this October. Think giant glowing cat sculptures, neon vibes, and a whole lot of photo ops in a magical, open-air setting under the stars. It’s part art, part playground, and 100% made for your camera roll.

Glowing Cat Garden will be in Ajman over the winter season from October 23 to December 10, 2025. And you can visit for just Dhs10 per person (that’s Dhs5 for entry into Festival Land and Dhs5 to enter the Glowing Cat Garden).

Along with all the Instagram-worthy photo ops, you’ll get to spend time with real, adoptable cats. Each one is looking for a forever home. So if one captures your heart, you just might leave with a new furry best friend.

All cats are checked by the vets and sterilised to ensure their health and well-being before being adopted. All visiting families (and the cats) will be under proper supervision to ensure their safety.

But that’s not all for Ajman Festival Land

Love Dubai Miracle Garden? You’ll also be interested in knowing that Ajman Festival Land will soon be home to the first Flower Garden from November 15. The space will blossom with bright colours and the scents of nature. It will be a fun day out for the whole family. Fireworks have also been announced for the opening. Details will be announced soon.

Additionally, a Winter Garden has also been announced, plus a Rabbit Park. For adrenaline chasers, Festival Land will also soon be home to a thrilling chain ride.

Images: Ajman Festival Land Instagram