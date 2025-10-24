Get ready for a mix of warm days and cooler nights across the UAE this weekend as the weather starts to take a slight dip heading into the end of October

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has shared its weekend forecast, predicting fair to partly cloudy skies, a touch of humidity by night, and a chance of early morning fog and mist forming in some coastal and inland areas. Whether you’re planning a beach day, a road trip, or just heading out for brunch, here’s your UAE weather forecast for the weekend…

Cooler evenings on the way

Daytime temperatures will stay on the warmer side, with highs reaching up to 39°C across parts of the country. In Abu Dhabi, it is expected to reach around 36°C, while Dubai will see a peak of 35°C. By evening, the mercury will drop, with lows of 24°C in Abu Dhabi, 26°C in Dubai, and even dipping to around 18°C in Al Ain.

On Saturday, Dubai can expect temperatures between 35°C and 26°C, while Abu Dhabi will see similar conditions ranging from 35°C to 25°C. By Sunday, Dubai is forecast to hover between 35°C and 27°C, with Abu Dhabi slightly cooler at 34°C to 24°C.

Also read: Dubai evenings are cooling: Best places for evening walks

Humid nights and fog chances

Expect a humid start to the weekend, especially overnight and into Saturday morning. Coastal and inland areas may see patches of fog or mist forming, so drivers are advised to take care during early hours. Humidity levels will range between 30% in Abu Dhabi and 30 to 85% t in Dubai.

Calm seas and light winds

Winds will be mostly light to moderate, blowing between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour, occasionally reaching up to 35 kmph. Sea conditions will remain calm, with slight waves expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Image: What’s On Archive