The House brings golden-hour views, live DJs and all-day entertainment to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025

If you thought you’d seen it all at Yas Marina Circuit, think again. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 is getting a brand new experience. With most tickets already snapped up, organisers have introduced The House, a new experience that blends the buzz of race weekend with the energy of a festival.

It’s a vibrant trackside experience in the South Oasis that promises front-row views, high-energy entertainment, and that unmistakable golden-hour magic Abu Dhabi does so well. Overlooking the marina, the iconic W Abu Dhabi, and key overtaking turns, it’s the ultimate vantage point for one of the most anticipated showdowns of the season. Here, the roar of Formula 1 meets the rhythm of the city, turning the season finale into more than just a race. It’s a four-day celebration of sound, speed, and spectacle.

Across four days, guests can soak up live DJ sets, a high-energy crowd, and all-day soundscapes. From Friday to Sunday, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for ‘On The House Hour’. This is where complimentary house beverages will be flowing for a limited time each day.

Tickets are priced at Dhs 2,995, giving fans four-day access from Thursday to Sunday. This includes entry to all Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts. The weekend line-up includes Benson Boone, Post Malone & Elyanna, Metallica, and Katy Perry. Each ticket also comes with a one-day pass to top attractions like Ferrari World or SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and access to cultural gems such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

The experience spills over into the Oasis Fanzones, where guests can explore dining options, entertainment, and official race merchandise. Open to those aged 21 and over, The House is where the thrill of Formula 1 meets the spirit of a party weekend in the capital.

Tickets are available now at abudhabigp.com.

The details:

Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

Dates: Thursday December 4 to Sunday December 7

Cost: From Dhs 2,995 at abudhabigp.com