Idris Elba headlines Yasalam’s Garden on Yas After-Party during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 weekend

Get ready to dance under the stars because Idris Elba is bringing the beat to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. The award-winning actor, producer and DJ has been confirmed as the headliner for the Yasalam Official After-Party at Garden on Yas on Friday, December 5.

Elba’s performance will form part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, which takes over Yas Island from December 5 to 8. Known for his deep house and soulful sound, Elba will perform his house-music project, Sound International, inspired by London’s iconic sound-system culture. Expect a high-energy, feel-good set that blends global beats with a distinctly London pulse.

He joins a stacked Yasalam line-up that already includes Berlin-based collective Keinemusik, performing the same night, and global superstar Calvin Harris, who takes over on Saturday, December 6.

Garden on Yas, the open-air trackside venue at Yas Marina Circuit, has quickly become one of the most sought-after race-weekend experiences. Located beside W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, it offers panoramic views of the marina and the South Circuit’s Turns 8, 11 and 12. Designed as a social hub, it pairs top-tier music with trackside dining and a lively festival atmosphere.

A Garden on Yas ticket gives you access to Friday’s practice sessions, live entertainment all day, and general admission to the Emirates NBD After-Race Concert at Etihad Park, featuring Post Malone and Elyanna. Guests also get Thursday access to the Fanzones and the After-Race Concert with Benson Boone.

Tickets for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 are selling fast, with Garden on Yas among the final remaining experiences available.

Details:

Location: Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Dates: December 4 to 7

Cost: Dhs745

Contact: abudhabigp.com.