At Kashkan Kissaghar by Ranveer Brar, dining becomes storytelling

Off the back of the successful UAE debut of Kashkan, chef, author, and actor Ranveer Brar is back with a vibrant new concept that blends tradition, storytelling, and flavour in the heart of Dubai: Kashkan Kissaghar.

Located at H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Kashkan Kissaghar joins a slew of new restaurants that have opened in Dubai. It marks the evolution of a brand that has redefined Indian dining in Dubai, blending soulful culinary heritage with contemporary design and global technique.

But it’s much more than just a restaurant. It’s Chef Brar’s personal love letter to Dubai.

We caught up with Chef Ranveer Brar to dive deeper into the stories, inspiration, and creative process behind his newest Dubai opening.

From his favourite comfort foods to the design choices that shape the dining experience, Brar shares what makes this “house of stories” more than just a restaurant.

What’s On (WO): You’ve called this restaurant a “love letter to Dubai”. What about the city inspired that?

Ranveer Brar (RB): Dubai has a lot of stories to tell. Every road, especially in the last fifteen years, has seen an incredible transformation, which, in itself, is a story. Sheikh Zayed Road, for example… The way it’s changed in the last 15 to 20 years is amazing.

Dubai holds so many stories within itself. And after living here for almost three years, I’ve come to realise the beauty of the city more deeply. I also see the cultural similarities with India much more clearly now.

So whether it’s the design of the restaurant or the food I’ve created, it subconsciously connects the two cultures very strongly.

WO: You’ve travelled the world, so why did you pick Dubai? What about it made you fall in love?

RB: One reason is that Dubai is close to home. It’s just a two-hour flight, a quick hop-on, hop-off. And it’s such a progressive city that keeps you on your toes. For a guy like me, I like to be busy. I don’t know what I’d do if my mind wasn’t constantly working. Dubai keeps you busy. They say a quarter in Dubai is like a year in the rest of the world… it moves four times faster.

If you’re not with it, you’re off the train pretty soon. I love that about Dubai – that I can be close to home, stay on my toes, and live in a city that responds. It responds to art, to effort, and to the pursuit of excellence.

That, to me, shows the city’s character. That’s why I’m here, and I’m very happy here.

WO: We see a lot of design elements in Kashkan Kissaghar. How important is ambience in shaping how people experience Indian food today?

RB: I personally believe that as chefs, we have to take charge of ambience. This restaurant has been designed down to every detail by me because I believe a restaurant is a cohesive unit – the light, the décor, the music, and the food all have to come together to create a movie. That’s the dining experience.

Sometimes, as chefs, we make the mistake of seeing a menu in isolation from the space. For a guest to truly enjoy and appreciate what you’re doing, you have to create the right environment. That’s what we’ve tried to do at Kashkan Kissaghar – a storytelling environment, with nooks and corners full of meaning that connect India and Dubai in very layered ways.

WO: And what’s your creative process like when you’re conceptualising a new dish?

RB: Most of my dishes come from what I’ve eaten or what I’ve heard about. My conversations, my travels, and my experiences with cuisine… they all shape my menus. I wouldn’t put a dish on the menu unless I’ve eaten and experienced it in its real location, in its real form.

Like in filmmaking, your reference point can’t be another film; it has to be real life. My reference points aren’t other restaurants or dishes… they’re real food I’ve eaten in real homes, on real streets, or stories I’ve discovered over time. That’s what really drives me.

WO: What’s one item on the menu everyone needs to try?

RB: It’s always tricky to pick just one, but I’d say the pumpkin-pie kachori. We do a very interesting kachori that’s shaped like a pumpkin pie but tastes like a traditional Indian snack. And of course, the Mumbai Tapas Bar. Mumbai has its own tapas-bar culture – that subculture is what we’ve recreated here at Kashkan Kissaghar. I’d strongly recommend everyone try the Mumbai Tapas Bar experience.

WO: Tell us about a dish that might surprise diners or push them out of their comfort zone.

RB: There are quite a few, but the hibiscus soup definitely stands out. It challenges diners at first, but once they try it, they love it.

WO: Is there one comfort dish you always come back to, no matter where you are in the world?

RB: Yes, there’s this ‘Indian risotto’ called khichdi, made with lentils and rice cooked together like a creamy risotto. For me, rice is sacred. It’s special, pure, nurturing. Any gooey, comforting rice dish, whether it’s risotto or khichdi, always calms me down and brings me back home.

