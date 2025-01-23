We’re blown away by just how much this small city has changed in just five decades…

If you’ve lived in Dubai all your life, you would have grown up seeing how the city has grown and changed in such a short time span. If you’ve just been here for a few years and all you know of Dubai is skyscrapers and man-made islands, take a few minutes to see how the Dubai you’ve come to know and love came about.

Below we have showcased popular destinations, major projects, the (ever-changing) Dubai skyline and more backed up with some jaw-dropping before and after shots to show you just how far this city has come to become one of the top destinations in the world to visit. And we’ve also added in a fun must-know fact for each one, which you can use to impress your friends.

Here are 10 incredible before and after shots of Dubai

Dubai Marina

This popular district in Dubai started construction in 2000, and this photo shows one of the first towers that will become just a part of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline. Now, the district is home to over 200 towers. Wow.

Fun fact: A majestic whale shark was spotted in the Dubai Marina back in 2015. It was said that the shark had lost its way and got lost. Don’t worry, we did hear it eventually made its way out of the marina waters on its own.

JBR

Look familiar? This is the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort. Yes, the hotel at the one and only JBR. This was what it looked like when the Sheraton was the only hotel, (actually, the only building) in the neighbourhood. The hotel opened its doors in 1996; that’s nearly three decades ago.

With the announcement of the JBR project in 2002, and its completion in 2008, the hotel is now nestled amongst residential skyscrapers and bustling restaurants, attractions, and stores. What a difference…

Expo City Dubai

It’s so hard to believe, but Expo City Dubai was once a deserted space. The vast sandy patch on the E77, off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan al Nahyan Street, was selected to be the location of ‘The World’s Greatest Show‘ after Dubai won the Expo bid in 2013.

Fast-forward to October 1, 2021, and the space was completely transformed into a little world of its own, packed with pavilions, the Rove Hotel, several restaurants, stages, a (sustainable) waterfall, and its crown jewel and beating heart, Al Wasl Plaza, or as it is more commonly known, the Dome.

Post the six-month event, which ended on March 31, 2022, the space was converted to include residential spaces and is now called Expo City Dubai. Several of the attractions from Expo can still be visited, including the dome where many shows are still held, the Women’s Pavilion, the Vision Pavilion, the waterfall, and more.

Dubai skyline

The iconic Dubai skyline is forever changing thanks to the number of new skyscrapers that keep getting added. No matter what though, it always looks mesmerising. But it obviously wasn’t always like this…

This is the Dubai World Trade Centre. At one point, it was once the tallest building in Dubai.

The 38-storey tower is a height of 184 metres. It was erected in 1979 and now sits humbly at the start of Sheikh Zayed Road, surrounded by looming skyscrapers. In 2000, Emirates Towers took the spot for the tallest building in Dubai, and it held the position for nearly eight years, followed by Almas Tower for one year and currently, Burj Khalifa.

PS. We still love you, DWTC.

Toyota building, Sheikh Zayed Road

