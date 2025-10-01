Michelin Guide Food Festival returns to Abu Dhabi with global chefs, local talent and family-friendly fun

Clear your diaries, food lovers. The Michelin Guide Food Festival is back in Abu Dhabi from November 21 to 23, taking over the lawns of Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental for a weekend of serious flavour.

Ten local names are confirmed for the three-day feast, with Abu Dhabi’s own Michelin talent out in full force. Talea, Hakkasan and ťazal will rub shoulders with Ryba, Mika, Otoro, Mijana, Butcher & Still, Bord’eau by Nicolas Island and Namak. It’s a line-up that reads like a greatest hits of the capital’s culinary scene.

Alongside the restaurants, some of the UAE’s most exciting producers will be there too. The festival also shines a light on homegrown producers. Mirzam Chocolate, Dibba Bay oysters, Yalla Kombucha, Pure Harvest and BloomSpoon will be there, giving visitors a taste of what the UAE does best. BloomSpoon will even host its Plant & Pot Herb Workshop twice a day, where kids and adults can get their hands dirty potting herbs to take home.

Twenty restaurants from across the globe will set up kitchens in the capital, including some of the world’s most celebrated names. From Switzerland comes two-starred The Counter, while Shanghai’s three-star Taian Table showcases modern European dishes with Asian touches. Singapore’s Thevar brings bold, spice-driven Indian flavours, Anăn Saigon reinvents Vietnamese street food, Interstellar BBQ from Texas serves soulful smoked meats, and Tokyo favourite Yakitori Abe delivers perfectly charred skewers.

And it’s not all about what’s on your plate

Across the three days there will be live music, chef masterclasses, Michelin Star Table dinners, limited-edition dishes and plenty of family-friendly fun. From 4pm to midnight, the palace grounds will turn into a playground for foodies, families and anyone keen to eat, sip and linger under the Abu Dhabi sky. Tickets are available from Platinumlist.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Times: 4pm to midnight

Cost: From Dhs 85 at