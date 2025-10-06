The Spot

Perched atop Satwa’s sleek Eden House, Moonrise is an intimate 12-seat chef ’s counter where every diner gets front-row access to the action. Following its one Michelin star accolade, the space was redesigned to “finally match the cuisine,” as Chef Solemann Haddad puts it. Guests sit on one side of the bar, the culinary team the other, creating a warm, communal atmosphere that feels like a modern campfire gathering.

The Vibe

Intimate, immersive, and effortlessly relaxed. With just a dozen seats, you’re part of the action as dishes are crafted right before your eyes. Sophisticated without a hint of pretension, the open layout and the friendly Moonrise team make dining here feel more like joining friends for a home- cooked feast than a formal night out.

What’s On the Menu?

The 12-course tasting menu is elevated comfort food with a global flair and a distinctly local twist. Much like the melting pot of culture that is Dubai, here at Moonrise, Middle Eastern ingredients mingle with French, Japanese, Italian and Latin American influences– pl us, as the menu cheekily notes, “honestly, God knows what else he grew up eating.” Bold, punchy and undeniably delicious, every dish tells a story of the chefs upbringing in Dubai. The final three dishes are desserts.