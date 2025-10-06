Review: Moonrise revisited
We’ll take any reason to head back to Moonrise
Following its one Michelin star Moonrise has undergone a redesign to “finally match the cuisine,” as Chef Solemann Haddad puts it. We first dined here in 2022, returned in 2023 for the new menu additions, and now, naturally, we’re back once more — this time to experience the revamped space and Chef Haddad’s ever-enchanting touch.
The Spot
Perched atop Satwa’s sleek Eden House, Moonrise is an intimate 12-seat chef ’s counter where every diner gets front-row access to the action. Following its one Michelin star accolade, the space was redesigned to “finally match the cuisine,” as Chef Solemann Haddad puts it. Guests sit on one side of the bar, the culinary team the other, creating a warm, communal atmosphere that feels like a modern campfire gathering.
The Vibe
Intimate, immersive, and effortlessly relaxed. With just a dozen seats, you’re part of the action as dishes are crafted right before your eyes. Sophisticated without a hint of pretension, the open layout and the friendly Moonrise team make dining here feel more like joining friends for a home- cooked feast than a formal night out.
What’s On the Menu?
The 12-course tasting menu is elevated comfort food with a global flair and a distinctly local twist. Much like the melting pot of culture that is Dubai, here at Moonrise, Middle Eastern ingredients mingle with French, Japanese, Italian and Latin American influences– pl us, as the menu cheekily notes, “honestly, God knows what else he grew up eating.” Bold, punchy and undeniably delicious, every dish tells a story of the chefs upbringing in Dubai. The final three dishes are desserts.
The Food and Drinks
No menus to scroll through – just a small printout of the evening’s 12 courses. Grilled cheese may sound simple, but here it’s heavenly: warm, gooey, perfectly balanced, and surprisingly memorable. The market prawn, dusted with Syrian Aleppo chili and served with iconic toum, was addictive. Every bite a perfect tingle of flavour. Sarookh and Turbot? Explosive, punchy, and exactly as Haddad promised. Should you choose the beverage pairing, you will receive sips that complement the dishes being served. Pick from all-star wine pairing, Moonrise wine pairing, mixed pairing, or non-alcoholic pairing.
The Service
The ever-charming Moonrise crew like to keep everyone dining in sync, but when you’re running late (guilty as charged) you might find yourself playing a little catch- up. No stress, though. The pace never feels rushed, just effortlessly smooth so you can linger over every plate. Their easy warmth made it feel like they were part of our table, and every guest lapped up the love. Thoughtful details elevate the experience: when they noticed my dining partner was left-handed, they quietly moved her glass and cutlery before the next course – a subtle gesture that spoke volumes and made the evening feel truly personal.
What’s On the Bill
Tasting menu: Dhs995
Beverage and wine pairing: From Dhs550
What’s On verdict
A dining experience that stays with you well beyond the final flavour. Be punctual to enjoy every moment as it’s meant to unfold.
Location: Eden House, Al Satwa
Times: 6pm to 12am; Tues to Sat (closed Sun and Mon)
Contact: (050) 697 2946; @moonrise.xyz
Reservations: Recommended
Images: Moonrise and What’s On