Despite a significant drop in temperatures and a forecast of rain last week, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has called for a special prayer for rain, known as Salaat Al Istisqaa, to take place across the UAE this Saturday, December 7. The prayer is set to happen at 11am in mosques nationwide.

This prayer, rooted in the traditions of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), is a way for communities to unite in asking for Allah’s mercy, blessing the UAE with rain. It’s a reminder of the importance of faith and community, especially when it comes to seeking blessings for the land.

This week’s forecast…

As for the weather over the next few days, expect fair to partly cloudy conditions with light to moderate winds. Thursday and Friday will bring some humidity at night and a chance of mist in certain areas. By Saturday, winds may pick up, causing dust in some places, with rough seas in the Arabian Gulf. Overall, it’s looking like mild weather with a slight chance of rain, so keep your fingers crossed the skies open up soon.

Images: Getty