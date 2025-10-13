World-class women’s tennis returns to Abu Dhabi with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2026

Game, set, match. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is back from January 31 to February 7, 2026, bringing world-class women’s tennis to the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City. Expect eight days of fierce competition as 28 singles players and 16 doubles teams take to the court.

Now in its fourth year, the tournament has become a highlight on the Women’s Tennis Association calendar. Last year’s event featured eight of the world’s top 20 players and saw Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic reclaim her crown, while Jelena Ostapenko and Ellen Perez lifted the doubles trophy.

Hosted in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the WTA 500 event combines top-tier sport with entertainment. Fans can look forward to nail-biting rallies, player appearances, and a Fan Village with live music, games, and plenty of food and drink options. Buy your tickets before the end of November and you’ll be entered into a draw to win a trip for two to the Mubadala DC Open 2026, including flights, accommodation, and VIP access.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said the tournament reflects Mubadala’s ongoing commitment to the UAE. “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has become one of the most significant sporting events in the country, inspiring future talent and uniting the community,” he said.

Off the court, families can enjoy free entry for kids under 12 during the first five days. Then the opening Saturday offers free admission for all. For a premium experience, Courtside Hospitality tickets include gourmet dining, lounge access, and the best seats in the house.

Tickets are on sale now.

Location: Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi,

Times: 31 January to 7 February 2026

Cost: from Dhs25