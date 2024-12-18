All the big names, right here in the capital…

A galaxy of top tennis stars has been confirmed for Season 3 of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi this weekend, and tennis fans in Abu Dhabi and the UAE are going to be in for a treat at the Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22.

Images: What’s On archive, unsplash

Leading names descending on the UAE capital will include Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina representing the Game Changers Falcons, who returns to the UAE capital after lifting the trophy earlier this year at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open at Zayed Sports City. She’ll be joined by the exciting Andrey Rublev, as well as Canadian southpaw Denis Shapovalov and France’s Caroline Garcia. What’s On Abu Dhabi also spotted Rybakina and Garcia at the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month.

All the big names

Other star competitors heading to the Etihad Arena this weekend include World Number One Aryna Sabalenka who will bring her signature style of power tennis to the court as she headlines the TSL Hawks, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Polish superstar Iga Swiatek of the HonorFX Eagles, and a star-studded Kites roster comprising Italian Olympic gold medallist Jasmine Paolini, hugely-entertaining Nick Kyrgios, 2021 US Open runner-up Casper Ruud of Norway and two-time Slam champion Simona Halep.

On-court action will be followed by a series of stunning musical performances. Read all about it here, and grab your tickets now to Season 3 “Greatest Show on Court.”

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 19 to 22, from Dhs50. @etihadarena.ae