Must do in Abu Dhabi: Ferrari World’s iconic roof walk is back

These Tick off a bucket list thrill in Abu Dhabi with Ferrari World’s breathtaking Roof Walk experience

The Ferrari World Yas Island Roof Walk is back. Now that the weather is finally softening, Abu Dhabi is calling us back outside. Forget the usual strolls and brunch terraces, Ferrari World Yas Island has something far more exciting with a walk on its iconic red roof.

The Roof Walk will give you the chance to clip in, step out and see Yas Island from a view few people ever get. From up there, the skyline stretches out in every direction, with the world’s biggest Ferrari logo at your feet. It’s equal parts nerve-wracking and unforgettable.

To begin with each walk is guided and kept small, with no more than eight guests at a time. As a result you won’t feel like you’re lost in a crowd. These sessions run daily from 10.30am until 7pm, depending on the weather, and tickets start at Dhs 85 if you already have access to the park, or Dhs 125 if you just want to walk the roof.

From rooftops to rollercoasters

Ferrari World is a great way to mark a birthday, surprise your partner, or give your kids a story they’ll still be telling long after the weekend ends. And once you’ve soaked in the view and taken the photos to prove it, you can head back inside to explore the rest of Ferrari World. The park has 43 rides and attractions, from rollercoasters that rattle your bones to a Ferrari-themed Esports arena where the competition heats up without leaving the ground.

This season, Yas Island is serving up plenty of reasons to get out and about. The Roof Walk is one of the most memorable.

Location: Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: 10am to 7pm

Cost: From Dhs 85

Contact: (02) 496 8000