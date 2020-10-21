The new no-frills, all-thrills features will launch next month…

How do you add a new dimension of excitement to an attraction that already boasts record-breaking roller coasters and was created as an homage to some of the world’s most exhilarating hypercars?

Add a scenic walking tour over the park’s iconic red roof of course. And then throw a zipline in for good measure.

Both activities are set to arrive on November 5, and will come with spectacular views over Yas Island’s awe-inspiring entertainmentscape. The zipline, which takes a direct route through one of the loops of rollercoaster, Flying Aces — will offer a two-track system, allowing guests to race.

Flash sale

We do know that there will be an additional charge for both activities although we don’t have the pricing available for them yet.

The wonderful news though is that they’re hitting Ferrari World Abu Dhabi just in time for the park’s 10th-anniversary celebrations.

For which, there’s currently a 50 per cent off entry tickets deal for all UAE residents, until December 5 of this year. That’s just Dhs155 per person. Or you can opt in on a 2020 pass for Dhs310 and visit as many times as you want until the end of December 2020.

Speaking about the launch of the new activities, Bianca Sammut, General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks said: “We’re delighted to launch the new Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk and Zip Line experiences at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in line with the 10th anniversary celebrations.”

“These experiences complement the thrilling mix of activities that guests can enjoy when they visit the theme park. As we hit our phenomenal 10-year milestone we have evolved so much at the Park, but one thing that hasn’t changed is our promise to continuously elevate our world-class guest experience.”

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience it all and create unforgettable memories at the Ferrari-inspired Park.”

As soon as we have more information on the pricing, we’ll let you know…

Images: Provided