This new restaurant in Dubai is coming in November

There are lots of options for food in Dubai but there’s a stunning new restaurant coming soon and it’s going to truly make you feel like you’re on holidays. This new one on the block is coming in November to Pearl Jumeirah Island. The powerhouse group Nikki Beach Hospitality is behind the opening and if the array of hotels and beach clubs all over the world are anything to go by, this restaurant will be a must-visit. Maison Mer is a homage to Provence and the French Riviera. Meaning “House of the Sea” in French. The restaurant offers stunning views of the gulf, while the name also subtly nods to “mère,” the French word for “mother,” symbolizing the nurturing comfort of home-cooked meals.

The design of Maison Mer blends Mediterranean elegance with rustic charm, inspired by summer days in the South of France. You’ll arrive through a limestone archway and follow a garden path lined with plants. Inside find vaulted ceilings, arched sea-view portals, classic iron chairs, and hand-tiled tables. Outdoors, take in views of the water under scalloped parasols and believe you’re sitting on the French Riviera.

It’s under the experienced leadership of France-based Corporate Executive Chef Alessandro Pizza, and Dubai-based Head Chef Kavish Chimajee, the culinary team will embrace classic French techniques to preserve the authentic flavours of Provence. Chef Alessandro Pizza, with over 20 years of experience on the French Riviera, is eager to share his take on the region’s exceptional cuisine with Dubai. The menu will channel family traditions and shared meals around the table, which are common in the South of France.

For the drinks, Maison Mer’s cocktail menu also channels the spirit of the South of France. Classics are reimagined with a Riviera twist. From sparkling wine spritzes to spirit-free blends with fig, hibiscus, and thyme, the menu balances freshness and depth, of course with Provençal ingredients.

Images: Provided