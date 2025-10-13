The musical maestro joins an extraordinary roster of performers in Mleiha desert

Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman is set to perform in Abu Dhabi in 2026, but fans won’t have to wait for the new year, as he has also been announced as the headliner for the Tanweer Festival this November 2025.

Tanweer Festival returns for a second edition to the golden sands of Mleiha on November 21, 22, and 23, 2025. Visitors can expect transformative music, immersive art, workshops, and nature-inspired experiences right in the heart of the Mleiha desert.

The Mozart of Madras will take to the Main Stage on the festival’s opening night, November 21, 2025. If you’re one of the few who haven’t heard of AR Rahman, he’s famed for his genre-defying fusion of Eastern classical music, electronic beats, and orchestral arrangements. Set against the golden dunes of Mleiha and a sky full of stars, it’s shaping up to be a truly unforgettable night of music under the desert sky.

His career spans more than three decades, during which he has composed for more than 150 films and albums. The list includes Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and 127 Hours (2010). For Bollywood fans, he is the man behind the magical Dil Se (1998) – ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ (yep, that’s the one shot on a moving train), Lagaan (2001), Taal (1999) – ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’, and Rang De Basanti (2006).

What else can you expect on opening night of the Tanweer Festival?

The night will open with the Heritage Band Al Nadba, with a traditional call to gathering to usher in Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi. Following her address, you will be graced by a mesmerising calligraphy lighting performance by internationally acclaimed artist Julien Breton (Alif Motion Artist).

Next up, singer and educator Aya Khalaf will take the stage, bringing Palestinian heritage to life through her powerful songs, setting the perfect mood before AR Rahman’s performance.

Craving more musical magic? On day two, Grammy-nominated sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar takes the stage. Known for seamlessly blending Indian classical music with flamenco and electronica, her performance promises to be one of the festival’s standout moments.

Tickets to Tanweer Festival

Festival passes can be purchased for a starting price of Dhs400 (for general admission – main stage pass). More ticket options can be found on the website here.

Learn more about the Tanweer Festival and what you can expect here.

