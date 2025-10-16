The hotel will be located within the Côte d’Azur Resort at The Heart of Europe on the World Islands Dubai

The World Islands Dubai are about to get even more glamorous. The Kleindienst Group, the European developer behind The Heart of Europe, has revealed a fresh new design concept for Hôtel Cannes, set within the Côte d’Azur Resort. Scheduled to open in Q3 2026, the property promises a Riviera-inspired escape that blends French flair with Dubai’s island luxury.

Taking cues from the spirit and charm of the French Riviera, Hôtel Cannes will feature 215 rooms and suites, each designed as an ode to coastal living. Expect a contemporary yet nostalgic aesthetic, with turquoise and sand tones, light woods, linen textures, and handcrafted ceramics, all evoking the sun-soaked lifestyle of Cannes’ golden age.

At the heart of the hotel will be Le Marché, a vibrant marketplace and social hub inspired by the famous Marché Forville. Guests can look forward to artisanal bakeries, oyster counters, and rotating European food concepts, a true taste of the Riviera’s joie de vivre.

Every single element of the new design celebrates exploration, sensory indulgence, and effortless style. Interiors are light-filled and textured, bringing together European elegance with warm Mediterranean charm, while sea-facing rooms offer sweeping views across the Arabian Gulf.

Hôtel Cannes joins voco Dubai Monaco and voco Dubai Nice as part of the Côte d’Azur hospitality collection at The Heart of Europe, further enhancing the island’s reputation as one of Dubai’s most unique staycation and tourism destinations.

When it opens in late 2026, Hôtel Cannes will bring a new wave of story-driven, design-led hospitality to the World Islands, perfectly tailored for the modern, cultured traveller. We can’t wait to hop on a boat and visit…

Images: Supplied