CULINARA Social Dining

Walking distance: 20 minutes from DWTC and DICEC

Perched high in the sky at The Link in One Za’abeel, Culinara Social Dining is not only Dubai’s latest culinary destination, it’s also the highest. Culinara brings together a careful selection of original, homegrown dining concepts under one sleek, sky-high roof. You will be spoilt for choice with options spanning Greek-Mediterranean at The Dish, spicy noodles at SIO Ramen House, pizza at KONA Pizza House, Japanese wellness dishes at NETTE and more. Read more here.

Location: Culinara Social Dining, The Link, One Za’abeel, 24th Floor, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am-11pm

Em Sherif Deli

Walking distance: 5 minutes from DWTC and DICEC

Em Sherif Deli, the casual offshoot of the iconic Lebanese restaurant, is now open at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre. A favourite in Beirut for its comforting food and laid-back feel, the deli will bring that same approach to Dubai. Think well-loved dishes, a calm setting, and a homey kind of space that goes perfectly with the comfort of Lebanese food. It’s all about shawarma, sandwiches, mezzes, house-made desserts, and fresh juices that pack a punch. One of the highlights? The Mouneh corner, filled with Lebanese pantry staples like pickles, jams, and spices. Yum!

Location: 25 Jump Street at One Central

Times: Daily 12pm to 11pm

Junk Smash Burger

Walking distance: 5 minutes from DWTC and DICEC

Fancy a delicious burger after a long day at GITEX? Walk an extra 10 minutes and reward yourself with the latest addition to the burger scene in Dubai: Junk Smash Burger. Think soft brioche buns and smashed patties paired with gooey cheese. If that’s too messy for that business suit, they also have crispy chicken bites, or you can enjoy a Puffy cookie from Paris – a perfect sweet treat. Got a vegetarian in the crew? There are options for them, too.

Location: 25 Jump Street at One Central Times: Daily, 11.45am to 11pm

Love Mukbang Korean BBQ and Seafood Restaurant

Walking distance: 5 minutes from DWTC and DICEC

You may have passed by the Dubai World Trade Centre Apartment blocks a number of times, but have you been to Love Mukbang Korean BBQ and Seafood Restaurant? Inside, you can tuck into premium BBQ cuts and sizzling seafood in a cosy setting. Think cherry blossoms, lanterns, traditional Korean prints and more.

Location: The Apartments Block A, Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, 11am to 1am

McGettigan’s DWTC

Walking distance: 3 minutes from DWTC and DICEC

McGettigan’s is deemed the best gastropub experience in Dubai, and lucky for you, there’s one mere minutes away from DWTC and DICEC. Here, you can enjoy a refreshing sip and international dishes inspired by Ireland and America, Asia and beyond. The later it gets, though, expect the party atmosphere to amp up.

Location: Ground Floor, Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai

Times: Mon to Thurs 7.30am t0 2am, Fri 7.30am to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am and Sun 12pm to 2am.

NIDO Restaurant

Walking distance: 10 minutes (via footbridge) from DWTC and DICEC

Enjoy a taste of Spain in Dubai at Nido Restaurant in The Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road. There are Latin-based cocktails – just what you need after a busy day of networking. Pair it with artfully prepared tapas. If you can’t find it, no… you aren’t tired. It’s one of those hidden tapas bars. You can enter discreetly through Moe’s on 5th’s secret wine cellar.

Location: NIDO Restaurant, The Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Times: 6pm to 2am (closed on Sun)

Opa

Walking distance: 10 minutes (via footbridge) from DWTC and DICEC

Accessed through a private lift on the side of the Fairmont hotel, it’s almost like you’re stepping into a Greek hideaway. The menu is split simply into dips, cold starters, salads, hot starters, Greek-style pizzas and mains, with all dishes designed to share. You’ll leave Opa having had a smashing time – in every sense of the word.

Location: Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Times: Sun to Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs and Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 7pm to 1am

PizzaExpress

Walking distance: 1 minute from DWTC and DICEC

If all you’re looking for after your event, exhibition or conference is a slice of pizza? Head to PizzaExpress for a delicious slice you can enjoy in a relaxed setting. Warning: This restaurant is one of the closest to the World Trade Centre and the metro, and hungry visitors will make this the first spot they visit if they see long lines. So, get those reservations booked in well in advance; don’t bank on dropping in and hoping for a seat.

Note: this will be the case for all of the restaurants in this space leading up to the convention centre. There’s O’Doner, Habib Beirut, India Bistro, and more.

Location: PizzaExpress, opposite World Trade Centre metro station near DTWC, Dubai

Times: Mon to Fri 10am to 11.30pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am

StreetXO

Walking distance: 13 minute from DWTC and DICEC

Had a rollercoaster of a day? Well, you may as well top it off with a dining experience to match at StreetXO. StreetXO Dubai is the groundbreaking concept by four-time Michelin-awarded Chef Dabiz Muñoz, and he is setting Dubai fine dining on fire. Muñoz has been heralded as the Best Chef in the World by the Best Chef Awards for three consecutive years, so you’re in for a treat. He is known as the boundary-pushing chef, which means this street food restaurant is one for the bucket list.

Location: opposite World Trade Centre metro station near DTWC

Times: Sun to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri 6pm to 2am, Sat 7pm to 2am