Rock legend Bryan Adams joins the Saadiyat Nights Abu Dhabi 2026 lineup alongside John Mayer and Lewis Capaldi

Get ready to belt out “Summer of ’69” under the Abu Dhabi sky. Bryan Adams, the voice behind more than 100 million records sold worldwide is heading to Abu Dhabi for one unforgettable night at Saadiyat Nights. Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams is coming to Abu Dhabi for a one-night-only performance at Saadiyat Nights on 11 February 2026. Touring his Roll with the Punches shows and with a new album on the way, he’ll bring his raspy vocals and decades of hits to the UAE capital.

The Grammy-winning singer behind “Heaven” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” will bring his signature raspy vocals and decades of hits to the open-air stage on Saadiyat Island. It’s the kind of night that promises nostalgia, goosebumps and a few thousand people singing along to every word.

With more than 45 years in the game, Adams has sold over 100 million records, topped charts in 40+ countries, and earned a Grammy, an American Music Award, and multiple Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. He is also a Companion of the Order of Canada.

Saadiyat Nights has quickly become one of the capital’s most anticipated live music series. The event hosts global stars against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s art and culture district. With Bryan Adams on the lineup, the city isn’t slowing down on bringing world-class talent to its shores.

But wait there’s more

Here’s who else is hitting the Saadiyat Nights stage in 2026:

Ludovico Einaudi — January 10, 2026

Lewis Capaldi — January 17, 2026

John Mayer — January 24, 2026

Ricky Martin — January 31, 2026

Bryan Adams — February 11, 2026

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: Ticket prices start from Dhs295, available at ticketmaster.ae

Image: supplied