Ricky Martin is back in the UAE, this time in Abu Dhabi for the Saadiyat Nights series

The third artist has been confirmed for Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi. It has been announced that Ricky Martin, the King of Latin Pop will be Livin La Vida Loca in Abu Dhabi for the amazing series. The Puerto Rican singer will perform on January 31 on Saadiyat Island. He joins other incredible artists confirmed like Lewis Capaldi who is due to perform on January 17 and Ludovico Einaudi on January 10.

Who is Ricky Martin?

Ricky Martin is a global music icon, often hailed as the “King of Latin Pop.” With a career spanning more than three decades, he first rose to fame as a member of the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo before launching his wildly successful solo career. Known for international hits like Livin’ la Vida Loca and She Bangs, Martin has sold millions of records worldwide and played a pivotal role in bringing Latin music into the mainstream. Beyond music, he’s a celebrated actor, author, and philanthropist, using his platform to advocate for humanitarian causes. His energetic performances and undeniable charisma continue to captivate audiences across the globe.

Who performed at Saadiyat Nights last year?

There were some incredible artists lined up for the 2024/2025 season of Saadiyat Nights such as Gwen Stefani, JLO, Lionel Richie, Christina Aguilera, Omar Khairat, Robbie Williams, Michael Bublé, EBI and Boyz II Men.

