Grammy Award winner John Mayer is coming to Abu Dhabi for Saadiyat Nights

John Mayer will take the stage at Saadiyat Nights on January 24, 2026 . Returning for its third edition on Saadiyat Island, the open-air concert series promises an evening of unforgettable music beneath the stars.

Who is John Mayer?

John Mayer is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist celebrated for blending pop, rock, and blues into a sound that’s both soulful and technically masterful. Rising to fame in the early 2000s with hits like Your Body Is a Wonderland and Daughters, he has since evolved into one of the most respected musicians of his generation, with critically acclaimed albums such as Continuum and Sob Rock. Known for his silky vocals and unparalleled guitar solos, Mayer has collaborated with icons like Eric Clapton and B.B. King, and even toured with Dead & Company. Whether performing tender ballads or electrifying blues riffs, he continues to captivate audiences worldwide as a true modern guitar virtuoso.

The lineup so far

The season kicks off on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with world-renowned pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi. Known for his soundscapes and acclaimed film scores, the Italian maestro’s performance promises a moving evening of music under the stars, a highlight for classical and contemporary music fans alike.

On Saturday, January 17, 2026, Scottish sensation Lewis Capaldi will take to the stage. Famous for his heartfelt ballads and powerful vocals, Capaldi’s show is expected to be one of the biggest live music moments of the season, giving UAE fans the chance to sing along to hits like Someone You Loved in an unforgettable open-air setting.

Global superstar Ricky Martin, often hailed as the “King of Latin Pop,” will perform on Friday, January 31, 2026. With a career spanning more than three decades, Martin has sold millions of records worldwide and delivered international hits like Livin’ la Vida Loca and She Bangs. Known for his electric stage presence, he’s sure to bring high energy and Latin flair to Abu Dhabi in what promises to be one of the standout shows of the season.

Saadiyat Nights returns

Set against the coastal backdrop of Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Nights has become a fixture on Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar. The open-air series combines world-class talent with stunning views, creating magical nights of music beneath the stars. With three global acts already confirmed, and more announcements expected, the 2026 edition is not to be missed.

Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: Ticket prices start from Dhs295, available at ticketmaster.ae

Image: