The highly anticipated live event Roxie Nafousi: Confidence – The Live Show has been postponed

The event was scheduled for Tuesday, October 14 at Zabeel Theatre and has now been postponed and will take place in early 2026, with a confirmed date to be announced soon.

Roxie Nafousi is a bestselling author, self-development coach, and speaker whose work focuses on practical, accessible approaches to personal growth. Her latest book, Confidence: 8 Steps to Knowing Your Worth, became a UK bestseller in 2025 and has resonated with readers around the world. Roxie is also the creator and host of the RISE with Roxie podcast, which debuted at number one in the Health & Fitness charts, and Forbes has described her as a “global and cultural phenomenon.”

The live show was designed to bring Roxie’s bestselling book to life, offering an in-depth and interactive experience that would guide audiences through her eight-step method for building confidence. Combining storytelling, practical tools, and personal insights, the show aimed to provide attendees with strategies to improve self-worth and embrace their authentic selves.

A panel of special guests was also scheduled to join Roxie on stage to explore topics such as body image, beauty standards, and the journey to feeling confident in one’s own skin. Together, the discussions and exercises were intended to create an immersive experience, combining reflection, learning, and real-world application.

The live show promises to return in early 2026, offering audiences the chance to experience Roxie’s signature warmth, honesty, and practical guidance in a dynamic setting. Her sessions are designed to inspire, empower, and provide tangible tools for anyone looking to build confidence and self-worth.

This postponement gives fans even more time to prepare for an event that combines motivation, education, and personal transformation, and to look forward to one of the most compelling self-development experiences in Dubai next year.

Image: What’s On Archive