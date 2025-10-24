Get ready Sharjah drivers because motorcycles, buses and trucks now have their own lanes as a new traffic rule applies

Sharjah is introducing new traffic rules from November 1 to make roads safer and keep traffic flowing smoothly. The General Command of Sharjah Police has announced that motorcycles, heavy vehicles, and buses will have specific lanes across major and secondary roads in the emirate.

Where each vehicle should drive

Heavy vehicles and buses must always use the far-right lane. Motorbike riders, including delivery riders, are not allowed in the fastest lanes on the left. On roads with four lanes, motorbikes can use the two rightmost lanes. On three-lane roads they must stick to the middle or right lane, while on two-lane roads they are limited to the right lane only.

These changes are designed to prevent accidents and reduce congestion on busy streets.

Fines for not following the rules

Sharjah Police will monitor the new lanes using radars and smart cameras installed across the emirate. Heavy vehicles that ignore their designated routes face a fine of Dhs1,500 and 12 traffic points. Drivers who do not follow traffic signs or instructions will be fined Dhs500.

Why these changes matter

The new lane rules aim to make roads safer for everyone and improve the overall quality of travel across Sharjah. Police are urging all road users to follow the rules to avoid fines and help maintain smooth traffic.

Delivery drivers in Dubai face new lane rules

From November 1, delivery drivers in Dubai will no longer be allowed to use the fast lane on major roads. The new rules apply to the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more and the left lane on roads with three or four lanes. On smaller roads with one or two lanes, riders can use any lane freely.

Image: Getty Images