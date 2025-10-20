Here’s how you can experience it for free

A protected natural gem off the coast of Sharah, Sir Bu Nair Island is one of the most beautiful islands in the UAE. And as part of the 25th edition of the Sir Bu Nair Festival it’s set to open to the public for the first time.

One of the UAE’s premier environmental events, Sir Bu Nair Festival’s silver jubilee edition takes place from October 16 to 25 at Al Heera Beach, a 10-day celebration of Sharjah’s marine heritage, culture, and nature. The festival, organised by Shurooq, brings with it talks, workshops, stage shows, handicrafts and family-fun events, all designed to highlight the importance of protecting our local natural habitat.

But alongside the roster of engaging family-friendly events taking place at the beach, this year’s edition will also feature special island celebrations on October 24 and 25, allowing visitors to experience Sir Bu Nair Island in person for the first time.

The Sir Bu Nair island activities will all be expert-led and controlled in small groups to respect the environment, and will range from sunrise boat tours to coral restoration workshops, snorkelling, and guided nature reserve walks. Like all of the activities at Al Heera Beach, the Sir Bu Nair Island activities are free to attend, but registration is essential for those who wish to go to the island.

You can register via the festival website here.

Visitors will be able to use their own private boats or the boats for registered day visitors to reach the island.

About Sir Bu Nair Island

Declared a protected area since 2000, Sir Bu Nair Island is located 110km off the coast of Sharjah, in the southern Arabian Gulf. The 13 sqkm island is surrounded by deep blue waters, and is known and loved for its white sandy beaches and rich biodiversity.

Its colourful surrounding coral reefs are home to over 40 coral species and 70 fish species, as well as rays and the threatened blacktip reef shark. Inhabitants on the mainland include numerous bird species and the endangered Hawksbill turtle.

So, this marks a unique – and very special – opportunity to experience it first hand.

What: Sir Bu Nair Island festival

Where: Sir Bu Nair Island, Sharjah

When: October 24 and 25

Visit: visitsharjah.com

Images: Visit Sharjah