A new icon is born in the heart of Dubai

The UAE is no shortage of museums, and HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister has just announced a new masterpiece: DUMA – Dubai Museum of Art.

Taking to X (previously. Twitter), Sheikh Mohammed said, “Today, we witnessed the launch of a new iconic landmark in Dubai – Dubai Arts Museum.”

شهدنا اليوم إطلاق معلم أيقوني جديد في دبي .. ” متحف دبي للفنون” .. متحف يطفو فوق مياه خور دبي ليزيد من تألقها .. وليعكس روح دبي الحضارية ويكون مرآة لثقافتها وفنونها .. ويضيف تنوعاً جديداً في معالمها ولوحة جمالها المعمارية . تقديرنا وشكرنا للأخ عبدالله الفطيم وابنه عمر الفطيم… pic.twitter.com/1cNjaK6W2V — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 25, 2025

He added, that the museum will float above the waters of Dubai Creek to enhance its brilliance and to reflect Dubai’s civilizational spirit and serve as a mirror to its culture and arts, and to add a new diversity to its landmarks and the canvas of its architectural beauty.

He shared his thanks to brother Abdullah Al Futtaim and his son Omar Al Futtaim for developing the new cultural landmark ‘which represents a model for the private sector’s responsibility toward its community and the city that nurtures it’

“Cities are completed by culture and art, and flourish through the economy, and achieve harmony and entrench their sustainability when their private sector is responsible, participatory, and aligned with its public sector. And this is what we see in Dubai,” he adds.

A video shared by Sheikh Mohammed on his social media account calls DUMA an architectural masterpiece, and showcases a design inspired by water, the sky, the wind, and light.

*Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opens this November*

DUMA will be located on an island in the heart of Dubai Creek.

From the video we get hints of what we can expect inside: modern art which ‘cements Dubai’s position as the capital of modern art and a global destination for creativity.’

Inside, visitors can explore art spanning five floors, each showcasing works of art by both renowned and emerging artists. It will brag a library for learning and training, plus restaurants and cafe.

*Date confirmed: Here’s when Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi is opening*

And of course, there will be artistic spaces that give visitors a gorgeous view overlooking the Dubai Creek.

The video ends with a quote by Sheikh Mohammed, “Art reflects the culture, civilization, and history of people, and shows images of nature, beauty and the environment of any country. It is a true mirror of the progress, civilization and harmony of people.”

We can’t wait to visit!

Images: Sheikh Mohammed X account