Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street closure continues this week in Abu Dhabi. Here’s what drivers need to know

Heads up, Abu Dhabi drivers. If you’re heading towards the Corniche this week, rethink your route. Ongoing roadworks have prompted the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street closure, and crews will continue work until next week.

Authorities closed the three left lanes towards the Corniche on Friday, October 10, and plan to reopen them at 10pm on Tuesday, October 14. Once those lanes reopen, crews will close the two right lanes from 10pm on Tuesday, October 14 until 10pm on Monday, October 20.

The city scheduled the partial closure to improve road quality and boost safety on one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest routes. Traffic patrols will guide drivers along the affected stretch and ensure traffic keeps flowing smoothly during the works.

Partial Road Closure on

Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10)

Abu Dhabi

From Friday, 10 October 2025

To Monday, 20 October 2025. Please use the alternative routes during the road works.

Alternate routes to take

Authorities are urging motorists to plan ahead, as delays are expected during peak travel times, particularly in the early mornings and late afternoons. If you’re trying to avoid the gridlock, take Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, or Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, which are open and moving more smoothly.

Traffic patrols will manage congestion and guide motorists along Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street throughout the closure. Detour signs are up, so follow the directions carefully to keep your journey as quick and stress-free as possible.

Authorities are urging motorists to stay patient and plan their trips in advance. You can also check updates from the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport or Abu Dhabi Police for real-time alerts before you hit the road.