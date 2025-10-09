These are huge names for the UNTOLD Dubai 2025 festival

UNTOLD Dubai is coming next month and after an incredible debut last year, the Mega Festival is back and bigger than ever for 2025. Last year, it brought some of the world’s biggest music names to Expo City Dubai for the first time ever in February. However for this year, it’s now taking place from November 6 to 9 in Dubai Parks and Resorts, after a venue change from last year at Expo City. Now it’s returning with more acts, more stages and more opportunities to party. There have been some incredible acts announced already such as Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, J Balvin, Steve Aoki and so many other huge names. You can find the full list of the acts so far here.

Last year, the festival was a huge success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors.

It’s been announced by Virgin Radio and listed on the website that there are some new headliners for the main stage and there are some big ones. The new acts include English musician Yungblud, member of Swedish House Mafia Axwell, pop girl band Sugababes, American rapper and singer Saweetie, French DJ Tchami and Italian artist Meduza. While these haven’t been announced on the UNTOLD Dubai social media, it looks like they have joined the lineup for the festival this year.

Other recent additions to the website include Jack Sleiman, Nora Fatehi, DJ Slim, Jaxonomy and Swae Lee.

Who performed at last year in 2024?

UNTOLD Dubai in 2024 saw an incredible lineup with acts such as Armin van Buuren, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Tiesto, John Newman, Chase and Status, G-Eazy, Major Lazer, Don Diablo, Psy, Sebastian Ingrosso, Timmy Trumpet, and so many more.

Tickets: Starting from Dhs420 via untold.ae

Images: UNTOLD Dubai Instagram