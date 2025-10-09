Everything you need to know about these road upgrades that are already underway

Dubai’s road upgrades will ease traffic, reduce travel times, and make getting around the city faster and smoother for everyone.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is currently working on 57 major road projects. These include more than 226 kilometres of new roads and 115 bridges and tunnels. The upgrades are part of a wider plan to improve 11 main road corridors across the emirate.

From bridges and tunnels to new intersections, the city’s upgrades aim to reduce congestion and improve travel flow across key areas.

Umm Suqeim – Al Qudra Corridor

This 16-kilometre corridor is being upgraded with 7 kilometres of new bridges and tunnels. The improvements will allow more vehicles to travel along the route and cut journey times from 46 minutes to just 11 and are being completed in three phases.

Hessa Street

Hessa Street is receiving a major change with a Dhs689 million upgrade. Four key intersections are being revamped, and the road will be widened to four lanes in each direction over a 4.5 kilometre stretch. A new bridge linking Hessa Street to Al Khail Road opened in December 2024, and the project will eventually double the road’s capacity.

Al Fay Road

Al Fay Road is being expanded with nearly 13 kilometres of new road and 13.5 kilometres of bridges. This upgrade will increase capacity by more than 64,000 vehicles per hour.

Dubai Harbour

The RTA is investing Dhs431 million in a project to improve access to Dubai Harbour. New entry and exit points, including a 1.5-kilometre, two-lane bridge in each direction from Sheikh Zayed Road, will help cut travel times from 12 minutes to just three minutes. The route will be able to handle up to 6,000 vehicles per hour, improving traffic flow around this popular seafront destination and marina.

Dubai Loop

In February 2025, plans for the underground Dubai Loop were announced in partnership with Elon Musk, the RTA, and the Dubai Government. The 17-kilometre tunnel system will be able to carry over 20,000 passengers per hour. With direct travel to stations and speeds of up to 160km/h, the loop aims to ease congestion in busy areas. While no official rollout date has been given, it promises a futuristic alternative to traditional city travel.

