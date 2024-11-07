The four floor megaproject is set to house an array of restaurants and a stunning rooftop pool…

Dubai Harbour is already home to hotspots like beach club Be Beach, alfresco bar Bar du Port and chic Italian seafood restaurant, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare. But it’s set to get a further injection of culinary action with the unveiling of The Anchor, a new 110,000 square foot development.

The four-floor development promises to be a premium new dining destination, which will bring an array of exciting new restaurants to Dubai Harbour. Each restaurant will boast both indoor and terrace seating, which will be able to be enclosed to ensure year-round dining with a view at the Dubai Harbour. The piece de resistance will be a gorgeous rooftop, complete with a unique cantilevered pool. Here guests are invited to enjoy a serene escape, taking a dip in the temperature-controlled waters while admiring the stunning Arabian Gulf views.

Although an opening date has not been given by developer Shamal, construction has already begun.

Another unique factor of this nautically-inspired spot, will be the ability to access it both from the land and sea, with The Anchor featuring direct access to the open sea. So whether you arrive by land, or by sea, you’ll be able to enjoy the breadth of new dining options at The Anchor.

All aboard…