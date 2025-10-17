One major reason people are moving to the UAE is the Golden Visa, which gives long-term residency and several benefits for professionals and their families

The United Arab Emirates is becoming a top choice for entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals from around the world. Its location makes it easy to connect with Europe, Asia, and Africa. There is no personal income tax, and the country offers plenty of business opportunities. Dubai, in particular, is known as a cultural and economic hub, making it even more appealing to foreign nationals.

What is the UAE Golden Visa

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence permit that can last for up to ten years. It allows people to live, work, study, and travel in the UAE without needing a local sponsor. This visa is available for different types of professionals, investors, and talented individuals from across the world.

Benefits of the UAE Golden Visa

The Golden Visa comes with many advantages. These include:

Long-term residency – You can live in the UAE for up to ten years without renewing the visa every year.

Work anywhere in the UAE – Golden Visa holders can legally work in Dubai and across the country.

No need for an employer sponsor – Unlike regular work visas, you do not need a job or company to apply.

Tax benefits – Residents enjoy no personal income tax and other financial advantages.

Family residency – Your spouse and children can also live in the UAE on your visa.

Sponsorship for household staff – You can sponsor domestic helpers such as nannies, drivers, and housekeepers.

Esaad privilege card – This card gives discounts at thousands of shops, restaurants, and healthcare providers in the UAE and 92 other countries.

Access to healthcare – Golden Visa holders and their families benefit from high-quality healthcare, often with discounts through the Esaad card.

Easy travel – The visa allows multiple entries, so you can leave and return to the UAE without reapplying.

Visa renewal – After the initial period, the Golden Visa can be renewed for another five or ten years.

New services for Golden Visa holders

The UAE government recently introduced extra support for Golden Visa holders while abroad. These services include:

24-hour hotline. A dedicated number (+971 2 493 1133) is available from anywhere in the world. You can call for emergencies, consular advice, or assistance through UAE embassies. Family members with valid residence permits are also covered.

Lost or damaged passports. If you lose your passport overseas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can issue an electronic Return Document so you can return to the UAE. You can apply online through the UAE Pass by uploading your passport report, Golden Visa details, and a recent photo. The document is usually issued in 30 minutes and is valid for one entry.

Repatriation of remains. In the tragic event of death abroad, the UAE will help families bring back the deceased’s body. Families must contact the local UAE Mission or call the hotline and provide the required documents.

Who can get a Golden Visa

Eligibility for the Golden Visa depends on your type of residence, whether as an investor, entrepreneur, specialist, or student.

Investors in public funds

Invest at least Dhs2 million in a UAE-approved investment fund or business

Provide proof the investment is fully owned (not a loan)

Have medical insurance for yourself and your family

Pay at least Dhs250,000 annually to the government (if required)

Real estate investors

Own property or multiple properties valued at Dhs2 million or more

Can purchase using an approved bank loan

Eligible for a 5-year renewable visa

Entrepreneurs

Own a technical or innovative project worth at least Dhs500,000

Must have approval from a UAE auditor, relevant authorities, and an accredited business incubator

Eligible for a 5-year visa

Outstanding specialised talents

Doctors and scientists: Approval from Ministry of Health or Emirates Council of Scientists

Inventors: Ministry of Economy recommendation for patents adding value to the UAE economy

Creative people in culture and arts: Approval from Dubai or Abu Dhabi culture departments

Executives: Bachelor’s degree, 5+ years’ experience, minimum Dhs50,000 salary

Athletes: Recommendation from the General Sports Authority

Engineers and science specialists: Degree and work contract

Outstanding students

High school toppers: Minimum 95% grades, recommendation from Ministry of Education, 5-year visa

University students: 10-year visa if GPA is high and university is A or B rated

Foreign university students: Top 100 ranked universities, GPA ≥ 3.5, graduation within 2 years

Pioneers of humanitarian work

Employees or members of recognised organisations with 5+ years of service

Individuals or funders supporting humanitarian projects worth Dhs2 million or more

Eligible for a 10-year visa

Frontline heroes

Nurses, medical assistants, lab technicians, pharmacologists, and other approved roles

Recognised for extraordinary work during crises like COVID-19

