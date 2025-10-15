Golden Visa holders will now have access to a new range of consular services previously available only to Emirati citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has launched these services to support residents with long-term visas in times of emergency, while travelling or living outside the country.

What is the Golden Visa

A long-term residency programme introduced in 2019. It allows foreign residents to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a local sponsor. The visa is granted to investors, entrepreneurs, top students, scientists, frontline heroes, and specialists across a range of fields.

In recent years, the UAE has expanded eligibility to include content creators, teachers, and more.

New consular services for Golden Visa holders

MoFA has confirmed that holders will now receive dedicated support while abroad. This includes help during emergencies, lost or damaged passports, and assistance with repatriation in the event of death.

These services ensure that long-term residents are included in the UAE’s emergency and evacuation plans during global crises and natural disasters.

24-hour hotline for Golden Visa holders

A special 24-hour hotline has been set up exclusively for holders. The number is (+971) 2 493 1133 and can be reached from anywhere in the world.

Through this hotline, residents can get immediate help in emergencies, contact UAE embassies abroad, or receive guidance on consular issues.

Family members who are dependents on the Golden Visa, such as spouses or children with valid residence permits, are also covered by this service.

Help for lost or damaged passports

If a holder loses their passport while abroad, MoFA can issue an electronic Return Document to allow them to re-enter the UAE.

To apply, travellers can log in to the Ministry’s website or app using UAE Pass and upload:

A copy of the lost passport report

Golden Visa details

A recent passport-style photo with a white background

The document is usually issued within 30 minutes and is valid for one entry into the UAE within seven days of being issued. It cannot be used to travel to or transit through other countries.

Repatriation of mortal remains

In the unfortunate event that a Golden Visa holder passes away abroad, the UAE will help families coordinate the repatriation of the deceased’s remains.

Requests can be made by contacting the UAE Mission in the relevant country or by calling the hotline. Families will need to provide the deceased’s passport, death certificate, and any other official local documents.

How to access the services

Golden Visa holders can reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the website or smart app for most services. For urgent help abroad, the 24-hour hotline is the fastest way to get support.

Hotline number: (02) 493 1133

Contact: mofa.gov.ae

