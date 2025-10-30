The UAE weather sets the scene for beach days, brunches, and evening strolls for the weekend

Cooler days, foggy mornings, and a touch of winter in the air make for the perfect mix for a UAE weekend outdoors. As October draws to a close, the UAE weather is starting to show a noticeable shift. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted cooler daytime temperatures, misty early mornings, and calm seas heading into the weekend.

Expect mostly clear skies with a few light clouds, creating ideal conditions to enjoy the outdoors before winter fully sets in.

Foggy mornings and cooler days ahead

The UAE is gearing up for a mild weekend with cooler temperatures and patches of early morning fog. The NCM has warned that mist and fog may form over some coastal and inland areas, especially in the northern parts of the country.

Mild sunshine and cooler evenings

Skies will stay mostly clear with a few light clouds, making it great for outdoor plans. Temperatures in Dubai are expected to reach highs of around 34°C on Friday, cooling to 31°C by Sunday. In Abu Dhabi, the weekend will see highs near 33°C and lows dropping to 20°C. Some inland areas may even feel cooler at night.

High humidity and light winds

Humidity will rise overnight and early in the mornings, reaching around 85% in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Winds will stay light to moderate, moving from the southeast to the northwest. The sea will remain calm in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, making beach conditions comfortable.

Weekend forecast

Friday, October 31

Dubai 34°C high, 24°C low

Abu Dhabi 32°C high, 24°C low

Saturday, November 1

Dubai 33°C high, 23°C low

Abu Dhabi 33°C high, 23°C low

Sunday, November 2

Dubai 31°C high, 21°C low

Abu Dhabi 32°C high, 20°C low

